Packers Could Land Dynamic Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite In Last-Second Deal
There now is just one week to go until the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2024 National Football League Week 1 action in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.
It feels like an eternity since Philadelphia's last meaningful football game, but we don't have to wait much longer now. The new season will kick off on Thursday, September 5th with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia will follow up on Friday, September 6th against the Packers. Before the action gets here, though, there could be more moves on the way.
There still are plenty of intriguing free agents available and one who is still looking for a new home is former Eagles fan-favorite and Super Bowl champion safety Jalen Mills. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Packers as a possible landing spot for him.
"Jalen Mills was released from the non-football injury list by the Giants on August 15. He never participated in camp for New York because of a calf issue, but he's worth a look now," Knox said. "The converted cornerback appeared in 17 games with eight starts for the Patriots last season and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection...
"The Packers could use help at safety, even though they added Xavier McKinney in free agency and used a second-round pick on Georgia's Javon Bullard. The rookie impressed during training camp, but it couldn't hurt to add a little more experience behind him, McKinney and fourth-round rookie Evan Williams."
Mills is an eight-year National Football League veteran who certainly could help a team out. Don't be surprised if he lands a deal soon.
