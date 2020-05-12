Pandemics and Pushing Cars: Fletcher Cox's 'Weird' Offseason

When it comes to the NFL, Fletcher Cox is a made man, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, an All-Decade Team member, and a Super Bowl champion.

Then there is the six-year contract extension that delivered the former first-round pick over $63 million in guaranteed money in 2016.

Set to turn 30 in December, there isn’t much left to accomplish for Cox, who has developed into one of the greatest defensive linemen in franchise history with a GPS already programmed for Canton.

For a guy you might believe has done it all and seen it all, though, the first virtual offseason has thrown Cox for a loop just like everyone else.

“It’s been weird,” the veteran admitted on a video conference call Tuesday.

“... We have to make things happen. You have to call in for virtual workouts. You get to see everybody, Actually, see what they’re doing and see what they’re up to. Obviously, we all have to work together and build together.”

The whole setup is a strange one, though.

“It still takes some getting used to,” said Cox, “remember to call in (virtually) and things like that. We all got to get better.”

The overall uncertainty of the upcoming season and all the hypotheticals due to the COVID-19 pandemic aren't taking much of a toll on Cox, who expects to take on even more of a leadership role moving forward in the wake of Malcolm Jenkins' exit to New Orleans.

“You gotta assume it’s gonna work out,” said Cox. “The only thing I tell myself all the time is to control what you can control. We will get over this and we’ll be fine. Just as long as guys are doing their job. Just keep working and working out.”

While Zoom isn’t the NovaCare Complex, Cox looked every bit of his usual imposing self in a virtual setting and he admitted it’s been a little easier for him to stay in shape as Cox has everything he could possibly need at his disposal in his offseason Texas home.

Cox stopped short of calling his setup an actual gym but noted it has “just about everything an actual gym could have.”

“I’m able to get there and work out and do all my normal workouts,” said Cox. “... I am pretty blessed.”

For younger players who haven’t quite reached a Cox-ian-like level just yet, the All-Pro did have some interesting advice.

“I told guys ‘Hey, go drive the car to a flat parking spot and push it,'" he said. "I feel that’s the way we can work our way into shape, pushing cars. You have to push on bodies for three, four seconds, (so) that’s a good way to kind of simulate that.

“At the end of the day, it’s really hard to simulate to put your body in those weird positions where you are actually playing football."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen