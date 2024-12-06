Panthers 3-Time Pro Bowler 'Can't Stand' Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the Carolina Panthers to town on Sunday with a chance to win their ninth straight game.
Philadelphia has been playing some great football since the Week 5 bye week and it's going to be yet another important clash on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles aren't just vying for the top spot in the NFC East, but the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the playoffs.
The Eagles are currently behind the Detroit Lions and need to win on Sunday to keep pace. Detroit faced off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night and came away on top to move to 12-1 on the season.
With playoff implications on the line and a chance for their ninth-straight win, it's sure to be a rowdy crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Panthers three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney discussed the environment and said he "can't stand" Eagles fans.
"I know they love their fans," Clowney said in a video shared by The Athletic's Joe Person. "But, I'm sure teams don't love their fans. We can’t stand their fans. Nah, they love their team, that’s all I can tell you about Philly fans. They throw stuff at you. They do everything. They talk the most junk out of any fans I’ve ever dealt with throughout my career.”
Carolina has looked better of late and the Eagles clearly are red-hot at the moment. It should be a good game and Philadelphia fans surely will be loud.
