Panthers 3-Time Pro Bowler May End Up Missing Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will look for their ninth straight win on Sunday afternoon at home.
Philadelphia will welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lincoln Financial Field for a Sunday afternoon showdown with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
There's a chance that the Eagles aren't at full strength with star tight end Dallas Goedert missing practice time throughout the week due to a knee injury. He hasn't been able to practice yet and therefore it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles be without the services of the big man.
Carolina also may not be at full strength. Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a knee injury of his own and has missed practice time and is being listed as questionable for the showdown, according to team insider Darin Gantt.
"Rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for this week's game against the Eagles," Gantt said. "Coker was a full participant Wednesday and limited on Thursday. He has missed the previous two games.
"There are a number of players listed as questionable this week, including right guard Robert Hunt (back), who was added to the report and listed as a full participant Friday. Also questionable this week are Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Josey Jewell (hamstring), Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck), D.J. Wonnum (knee), Caleb Farley (shoulder), and Nick Scott (hamstring/personal)."
Clowney has been an integral part of the Panthers' defense so far this season and has 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 10 games played.
