Panthers $37M QB Shockingly Seen As Eagles Trade Fit To Backup Jalen Hurts
Could a blockbuster trade be coming for the Philadelphia Eagles in the near future?
It wouldn't be too shocking as general manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to swing a deal. The trade deadline is just a few days away and will pass on Nov. 5. Because of this, it is one of the most busy and active times in the National Football League calendar.
There will be plenty of speculation and rumors over the next few days. Philadelphia will be an interesting team to watch and FanSided's Jake Beckman put together a list of suggested trade candidates for the Eagles. One player Beckman surprisingly mentioned was Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
"If Howie can flip (Kenny Pickett), he should immediately pick up the phone and call the Panthers to trade for Bryce Young," Beckman said. "He’d probably only cost a fourth or fifth-round pick, and the cogs in the bowels of ;Quarterback Factory' could spark back to life. Not only would this move be a form of rehabilitation for Young, but it would also bump Tanner McKee up to QB2, which is right where he should be.
"This would be an absolute win because, in a year or two, the Eagles could flip Young and get back more than what they paid for him. This trade has nothing to do with the direct product on the field; it’s more like trading stocks… except it’s with the livelihood of a 23-year-old former first-overall draft pick."
A trade like this would be very surprising, but nothing can be ruled out for Philadelphia.
