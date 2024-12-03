Panthers Predicted To Snatch Eagles 27-Year-Old Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to hand out a large contract if they want to keep one of their breakout stars around.
Philadelphia made one of the best moves of the offseason by signing 27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. He came into camp after four years with the New Orleans Saints. It wasn't expected that he would be an integral piece of the team's defense but that is exactly what he is.
Baun is playing All-Pro-worthy football and will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Eagles should do everything possible to keep him around, but other teams likely will be interested unless Philadelphia can sign him to a deal before the season ends.
If that doesn't end up being the case, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department predicted that the Carolina Panthers will snatch him.
"2025 Free Agency: LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "Shaq Thompson is an impending free agent and turns 31 in the offseason. He'll also be coming off a torn Achilles, meaning his days in Carolina might be numbered and the defense will need some help at linebacker.
"Meanwhile, Baun is having a career year in Philadelphia with a personal-best 105 total tackles through 11 games, 75 more than he's even had. Also, the 27-year-old who turns 28 next month has surrendered a 79.8 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, and will likely be one of the top backers on the open market."
Baun is young and playing like one of the best linebackers in football. Any team looking for a boost there could make sense for him. It's too early to predict, though.
