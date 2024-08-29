Panthers Re-Sign Former Eagles Playmaker After 'Surprising' Release
The 2024 National Football League regular season finally is almost here.
It feels like it has been forever since that last non-preseason football game. We won't have to wait much longer for the real action to kick off, though. The 2024 season will kick off in exactly one week as the Baltimore Ravens take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the season the next day on Friday, September 6th against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
With the season approaching, there has been a flurry of moves throughout the week. Teams had to trim down rosters to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline and there still have been plenty of moves since. Teams have signed players to the practice squad and even have made more cuts since to make room on the roster to sign players cut by other teams.
One former member of the Eagles has had a roller coaster of a week. Former Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews has transitioned to the tight end position. He saw some time with the Carolina Panthers last season and spent the summer with them as well.
Matthews was cut by the Panthers on Tuesday in a "surprising" move after a strong summer. He re-signed with the Panthers to the practice squad but didn't last there for long as he signed to the team's 53-man roster on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Panthers are re-signing TE Jordan Matthews to their 53-man roster," Schefter said.
Matthews has had a roller coaster of a week, but now will possibly see some action with the Panthers when Week 1 kicks off next week.
More NFL: Seahawks Could Land Dynamic Ex-Eagles Linebacker, Three-Time Pro Bowler