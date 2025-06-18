Panthers Spoke To Rumored Eagles Target
One of the top free agent’s markets is starting to heat up.
Four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons arguably is the best safety still available on the open market. Philadelphia Eagles fans certainly are familiar with him. Simmons made his pitch to reunite with Vic Fangio earlier in the offseason.
Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the Eagles are still on a “shortlist” for his services.
"Simmons is interesting, because I think coming out of Atlanta, I do think he's looking for that big scheme," Fowler said. "That's why the Eagles are on the shortlist there. It's Philadelphia, it's Carolina—has interest in Simmons. Ejiro Evero came from the Vic Fangio school. So that's where I think you should look for Simmons."
While this is the case, it sounds like the Eagles aren’t the only team that could be an option for Simmons. Fowler mentioned the Carolina Panthers and then The Athletic's Joe Person reported that the Panthers recently spoke to Simmons, although nothing is imminent.
"Mentioned free agent safety Justin Simmons as a possibility for Panthers in today's article," Person said. "Carolina has talked to Simmons' reps but nothing is imminent as of now, per league source. Simmons led the league w/ 6 INTs in 2022 when he was w/ Ejiro Evero in Denver."
If the Eagles want Simmons, they should act quickly. The rumors and speculation haven’t come from the team itself, but rather outside parties. Simmons talked about the possibility along with insiders across the league. Will Philadelphia go get him?