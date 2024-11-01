Patriots' $22 Million DE Among Top Options To Upgrade Eagles' Defense
Will there be a trade in the near future involving the Philadelphia Eagles?
It wouldn't be too shocking.
Philadelphia has what it takes to be one of the best teams in the NFC and already has a stacked roster. At this point, it wouldn't hurt to add a little more firepower to the defense, although it isn't an absolute necessity.
The Eagles' defense has looked a lot better over the last three games, but it still could make some sense to add a boost at the edge. Because of this, USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz mentioned New England Patriots standout defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as a trade deadline target possibility.
"Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, New England Patriots: The 30-year-old seems expendable in New England as the Patriots prioritize stocking up on assets for its ongoing rebuild," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "Wise, who has two sacks this season, represents an opportunity to boost this position group without a major spend."
Wise has two sacks so far this season to go along with 17 total tackles in eight games for the Patriots. His best season was in 2022 when he had a career-high 7.5 sacks and 59 total tackles. He wouldn't completely change the Eagles' defense, but Wise could be of some help.
New England seems to be open for business so don't be shocked if he gets moved. The Eagles could use a boost and Wise fits what they need.
