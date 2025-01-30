Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Addresses Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Over the next 10 days, there is obviously is going to be plenty of chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia is gearing up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in LIX in New Orleans. The Eagles and Chiefs obviously are familiar with one another as this is the second time these two teams have met in the Super Bowl over the last three seasons.
The Chiefs were the best team in the AFC throughout the 2024 season and finished the campaign tied with the Detroit Lions with a league-best 15-2 record. Philadelphia wasn't far behind at 14-3, but didn't get as much buzz throughout the season.
While this is the case, Philadelphia was red-hot after a tough start to the season and earned a trip to the Super Bowl by beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders in the postseason.
We are just 10 days away from the rematch and New England Patriots legend and current University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill head coach Bill Belichick weighed in on the matchup on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"The Super Bowl is a great event to watch to see how those two great teams play under pressure," Belichick said. "(The Eanges and the Chiefs) are obviously the two best teams. They are the two teams that should be there and you want to see how they compete against each other."
The Eagles clearly impressed Belichick with their play throughout the season and now are one win away from history.
