Patriots Named Threat To Sign Eagles Super Bowl Star Duo
We are just a few weeks from free agency kicking off across the National Football League and you've likely heard by now that the Philadelphia Eagles could lose some important pieces.
The Eagles just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and one of the biggest reasons why was the team's dominant defense. Now, players like Zack Baun, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat are heading to free agency, though.
They should all cash in and The Athletic's Chad Graff said that Williams and Sweat are two players to watch for the New England Patriots.
"It’s all part of Vrabel’s plan to overhaul the team in the trenches, and there’s a lot of work to be done," Graff said. "The New England offensive line was probably the NFL’s worst a year ago. The team struggled on the defensive line as well, finishing last in the league in sacks. So there’s a long way to go. A couple of names to monitor as the Patriots plan to make over their defensive line in free agency?
"Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, two members of that Eagles defensive line that dominated in the Super Bowl. Offensively, expect them to sign multiple starting offensive linemen, as they’re targeting a guard and a tackle. The bulk of their free-agent spending will likely come in those two areas."
The Patriots have more cap space than any other team this offseason. If they were to want to sign Williams or Sweat, they certainly could afford to do so.
