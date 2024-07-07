Patriots Pro Bowler Is 'Popular Trade Target;' Will Eagles Join Sweepstakes?
There could be some movement across the National Football League in the near future.
Training camp will be here very soon and teams will have to start to make decisions on how to trim down rosters. There surely will be plenty of cuts, but there also could be some intriguing players moved through trades.
One player who will be among the "popular trade targets" is New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey.
"The New England Patriots should be one of the most discussed teams in the NFL trade market," Tansey said. "The Patriots are not expected to compete for anything in Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach. It should be more of a developmental season for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
"New England's likely spot in the standings will come with interest in veteran players from elsewhere in the NFL. The Patriots have a few wide receivers, who if healthy, could help other teams in their respective quests for the Super Bowl."
New England likely won't be among the league's best teams in 2024 and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Smith-Schuster get moved. If that does end up being the case, the Philadelphia Eagles could make perfect sense.
He had a rough 2023 season, but is a Pro Bowler and could be a great third option for the Eagles out of the slot. Plus, he likely wouldn't cost much in a trade because of his tough season.
Philadelphia has a need at the No. 3 receiver spot and Smith-Schuster could fill it.
