Patriots Receiver Among Top Eagles Trade Deadline Targets
The Philadelphia Eagles have done a good job of bolstering the roster after a tough end of the 2023 season.
Philadelphia took no chances this offseason and added a handful of players to fill some of the team's biggest holes. The Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to fix the cornerback spot, added Jahan Dotson in a trade to bolster the receiver room, and signed superstar running back Saquon Barkley among other moves.
The Eagles clearly aren't messing around, and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, it will be another opportunity for Philadelphia to add more veteran depth. In response, ESPN's Seth Walder suggested New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne as a fit in a trade.
"Which player should they target? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne," Walder said. "The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson before the season to be their third receiver, but that move has not panned out. Dotson has an almost impressively poor 0.2 yards per route run this season."
Bourne has appeared in just four games so far this season due to injuries and has four receptions for 29 yards. He may not be a No. 1 option, but the Eagles don't need one. He had just over 400 yards last year in eight games with the Patriots. His career-high in yards was 800 in 2021. The Eagles could use more depth, and it seems like he could be a cheap option to help out.
New England is struggling and likely will be open for business this fall.
More NFL: Eagles Rookie Already Looking Like Star Because Of Wild Stat