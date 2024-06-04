Patriots Star Could Be Intriguing Trade Option To Bolster Eagles' Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great spot right now.
Philadelphia has one of the best rosters on paper and has been extremely busy this offseason. The Eagles already have made a flurry of moves and now that June 1st is behind us, it wouldn't be too surprising to see more.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport compiled a list of the most likely players to be dealt from each National Football League franchise before the 2024 season kicks off and mentioned New England Patriots star Matthew Judon as a player who could use a change of scenery.
"Judon, who is skipping voluntary workouts in search of a new contract, had four sacks in four games last year before tearing his biceps tendon," Davenport said. "The 31-year-old told WEEI Radio that he's fully healthy, and he's hopeful that new deal will come in Boston...
"Judon is an excellent player who racked up a whopping 28 sacks in 2021 and 2022 during a stretch of four straight Pro Bowl trips with the Ravens and Patriots. Provided he truly is healthy, he could have considerable value to any number of NFL teams. But for the Patriots, that value lies more in what they can get for him in a trade than his chasing around quarterbacks for a five-win football team in 2024."
If New England is willing to deal Judon, Philadelphia should give them a call. The Eagles lost Fletcher Cox this offseason to retirement and landing someone like Judon only could help now. Plus, the Eagles have the cap space to get a deal done.
