Patriots Urged To Target Eagles $10 Million Former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles built the best defense in football and other teams clearly will want to nab some of the team's best players in free agency this upcoming offseason.
There are some key pieces of the Eagles' defense heading to free agency, including former Pro Bowler Josh Sweat. He had a great 2024 season and logged eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, and 41 total tackles.
Sweat will hit free agency this offseason as his one-year, $10 million deal is set to expire. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be $45 million over three years.
If the Eagles want to continue to have the top defense in football next year, it would make sense to bring Sweat back in free agency. Any team looking to add to their defense could make some sense for him, though.
NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry shared a list of players the New England Patriots should target in free agency and mentioned Sweat.
"Josh Sweat will be among the top edge rushers available in free agency, making him an obvious fit for a Pats team that ranked dead last in sacks in 2024," Perry said as shared by Justin Leger. "The 27-year-old notched eight sacks and 15 QB hits in his seventh season with the Philadelphia Eagles."
The Patriots clearly have holes they need to fill. New England and Philadelphia had almost opposite seasons. The Patriots likely will be very active in free agency and have more cap space to work with than anyone else. They could be a real threat for Sweat.
