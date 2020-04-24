Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

The Eagles own one pick in the second round, the 53rd overall, and one in the third round, the 103rd overall, and there are plenty of directions they can go.

Here are five names that make some sense in the second round:

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson. The Eagles opted not to take the first linebacker off the board in the first round and should have the opportunity to take a fast riser here. Eagles could roll the dice and hope he’s there in the third round, at No. 103 overall, but it doesn’t seem likely he will last that long. He is a three-down tackling machine, posting more than 100 tackles for the Cowboys each of the last three years and even as a freshman still made 94 of them.

Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae. Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos will likely be gone by the time No. 53 rolls around, but Anae should be. Had a strong Senior Bowl and his resume with the Utes shows 13 sacks last year and eight in 2018. At 6-3, 257, Anae plays with a nasty disposition. Needs to get better in stopping the run, but that can be taught.

LSU safety Grant Delpit. The Eagles could use someone to groom as Rodney McLeod’s replacement while giving immediate help as a top reserve. At 6-2, 214 Delpit is a physical player, though is tackling needs work. He can also line up in the slot.

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon is 6-1, 205. A former receiver himself, Trevon understands what an opponent is trying to do to him. Very good with his hands and has solid short ability burst. Needs to shore up his tackling but has the ability at some point in his career to make a move to safety.

LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles. Eagles need a replacement at swing tackle if Jordan Mailata doesn’t pan out and Charles has that ability right out of the gate. At 6-4, 321, he will need time to develop, but he would be afforded that time in Philly. He can also cross-train at guard.

Temple center Matt Hennessy. Jason Kelce isn’t going to play forever, and Hennessy would be a nice replacement when the day comes for the popular Eagles center to retire. Until then, he could also take reps at guard.