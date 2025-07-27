Pinpointing 2 Last-Second Stars For Eagles, Including Old Rival
The Philadelphia Eagles argubaly are the top Super Bowl contender in the National Football League with the 2025 season approaching.
It's easy to make this claim when a team is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has a roster without a glaring hole. That is the case with Philadelphia right now. Even with the losses of the offseason, the Eagles still are loaded pretty much everywhere.
At this point, Philadelphia doesn't need to make any more moves. The Eagles easily could enter the campaign with the roster as is and compete. But, there's talent available for the taking. Free agency has a shocking amount of talent still available. Specifically at wide receiver right now, there are two superstars in Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.
Both are over 30 years old now. Allen is 33 years old and Cooper is 31 years old which likely is part of the reason why they are still available, although that is speculation. It really doesn't make much sense that either are still out there. In the past, the Eagles have taken chances on veteran, former superstar receivers, like Julio Jones.
Both Allen and Cooper are likely at better points in their careers than Jones was at the time. The Eagles don't need to make a move, but adding someone like Allen or Cooper would make the rich, richer. The No. 3 receiver spot has been a question mark for Philadelphia, but it has the cap space to sign either. At this point, why not go for a super team?