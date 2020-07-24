Players Agree to CBA Amendments

We have a deal.

The NFL and its Players’ Association have agreed to amendments to the 2020 CBA and training will open around the league next week.

The final step came Friday afternoon when player reps from all 32 teams voted 29-3 to accept the latest proposed amendments to the 2020 CBA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously the union and the league had hammered out the more pressing details when it came to the health and safety protocols.

The final give and take centered around the economics of the situation and tweaked roster rules to ensure that any positive tests would not cripple teams on any given week.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled."

Some of the major decisions regarded the 2021 salary cap which will not go below $175 million per team as well as the impact of 2020 lost revenue being spread over four years. The 2020 salary cap will not be moved from $198.2M but the environment will be pay to play when it comes to salaries and bonuses. Guaranteed money will not be affected.

Any amount not paid in 2020 salary, however, becomes guaranteed in the future so it essentially becomes a deferred payment when owners are theoretically on more sound financial footing. If a player not paid is set to become a free agent, there will be a pool of money from the NFL to make up the shortage.

An opt-out date of Aug. 3 was set for players who do not want to risk working during a pandemic. Any player under contract who does opt out will receive a stipend but it’s not clear how that number will be calculated just yet.

The two sides had already agreed to cancel all preseason games, and reduce rosters to 80 by Aug. 16 with one caveat. Teams that want to carry 90 players can in a split-squad format. For instance, the Eagles have already indicated a plan in which they will use both the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field to practice. In that circumstance, Philadelphia would be able to carry as many as 90 and use the two different sites to practice.

Practice squads -- already set to increase from 10 to 12 -- now expand to 16 with six of those spots being available for veteran players of any experience level. Also, teams will be able to designate four players per week as protected, meaning other organizations could not attempt to sign them. That group can also rotate from week to week.

An acclimation period of 18 days was agreed upon which includes eight days of strength and conditioning with walkthroughs and four days with helmets. Pads are not permitted until August 17 with the NFL opener set for Sept. 10 and most teams kicking off Sept. 13.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel," Goodell claimed. "These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials.

"The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.