Pope Leo XIV’s Thoughts On Eagles Super Bowl Revealed
Over the last few weeks, there’s been some buzz about Pope Leo XIV’s professional spots fandom.
He’s from Chicago and there was some buzz right away about where he preferred the Chicago Cubs or Chicago White Sox. It has been shared that the White Sox are his baseball team of choice.
So, what about the National Football League?
CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden shared a fascinating column in which Augustinian Father Joe Farrell shared intriguing nuggets about the new Pope. One question that was raised was his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
"While Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, we inquired about the Philadelphia Eagles," Holden shared. "'He was non-committal with the Eagles,' Farrell said. 'He was very happy when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He rejoiced with those of us from Philly.' Farrell said he did not hear the Holy Father say 'Go Birds' at any point during the Super Bowl."
So, there you have it. Pope Leo XIV was "very happy" about Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl -- unsurprising due to his time spent at Villanova University. He recently received a custom Chicago Bears jersey so it's pretty safe to say that they might be his team. But, it sounds like the Pope had his eyes on the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX and was happy with the way the game ended up shaking out.