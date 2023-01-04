Positive News on Eagles' Injury Front

Jalen Hurts is getting closer and reinforcements are on the way.

PHILADELPHIA - There was plenty of injury news at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, both good and bad with the now requisite gamesmanship thrown in when it comes to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was estimated as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week.

It's been 17 days since Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his shoulder at Chicago with the description of the injury by NFL sources fitting the Grade 2 definition, typically a two- to three-week timetable.

The Eagles (13-3) could secure the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win or tie in Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants but Nick Sirianni's team is 0-2 without the superstar quarterback, making his status mandatory even against a Giants team that will be cautious with its key players with nothing to play for.

Win, lose or draw New York is locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Wednesday was a walkthrough practice for Philadelphia so Thursday's full practice should bring more clarity to Hurts' status with the last hurdle being cleared for contact. Last week the QB1 was able to throw by Thursday's practice but was held out of ball-security drills. If the latter changes it will be a clear indication Hurts is online to play Sunday.

Participating in walkthrough, even in a limited fashion, is also positive because the first practice of the week is where most of the game plan is installed.

"We don't have to make a decision yet, and we're going to see how this week goes, and we'll see how today's walkthrough goes," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Then [Thursday] we'll see a little bit more because we'll be more than a walkthrough. We'll be practicing. So, we'll get a better idea here within the next couple of days."

Further good news revolves around the 21-day practice windows being opened for three players: safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, defensive end Robert Quinn, and offensive lineman Brett Toth.

The Eagles will have to decide by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. whether or not to activate any of those players off injured reserve.

Gardner-Johnson is the key component of that grouping. He missed the past five games with a lacerated kidney suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

Through the first 11 games of the season, Gardner-Johnson was a playmaking machine and still is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. While it might be a longshot for Gardner-Johnson to play against the Giants his window being opened is a clear indication that Gardner-Johnson will be back for the playoffs.

Quinn, who was acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick, didn't produce much before being placed on IR with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. His return could be timely, however, after starter Josh Sweat left Sunday's loss against New Orleans with a scary neck injury.

Toth tore his ACL in Week 18 last season and has great versatility on the offensive line with the ability to play inside and outside although his natural position is OT, meaning he adds another body to the mix with Lane Johnson hoping to return for the playoffs and play through a torn core muscle.

Sweat was estimated as a non-participant at the Wednesday walkthrough, as were Johnson, cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), and cornerback Zech McPhearson (illness).

"Obviously, we all know what happened to [Sweat] on Sunday, but it was good to see him back in here today and a smile on his face," Sirianni said. "Probably going to be bugging me to play. We'll see, but we'll take that day by day. I'm glad he is back in the building with his teammates."

Maddox's potential return is murkier although the fact that the Eagles haven't placed the slot CB on IR is a positive sign.

"With Avonte, again, we're just taking that day-by-day as well. I'm not going to put a timetable on him. I know he is getting better as it goes," said Sirianni. "I know he has been in there every day rehabbing and so not sure when we'll get Avonte back. We're hopeful that we get him back, but not sure when that's going to happen."

Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) were listed as limited Wednesday.

The Eagles will need to create roster room if they decide to activate Gardner-Johnson, Quinn, or Toth. They also need a spot for punter Brett Kern, who is out of elevations after being signed to the practice squad to replace the injured Arryn Siposs.

They also could also decide to release Kern and sign another punter to the PS.

The Eagles could ultimately decide to move Maddox and Sweat to IR if the belief is they can't return. Otherwise, players who are typically inactive on game days like Janarius Robinson, Sua Opeta, and Trey Sermon could be candidates to be released if the Eagles need roster spot(s).



