Praise for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Others From Thursday Night Analysts

Richard Sherman was one of the top cornerbacks of his generation, playing 11 seasons and intercepting 37 passes before finding himself without a team following the 2021 season.

Now, the likely Hall of Famer is an analyst for Prime Video, home of Thursday night football.

He and his fellow analysts, former offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, discussed the Eagles during an hour-long conference call on Tuesday.

Meant to be an open forum at the midpoint of the NFL season, as well as a preview for Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game, there was plenty of Eagles discussion as you might expect with Philly being the last unbeaten team in the league and looking to push its record to 8-0 in Houston.

The hot topics were the Eagles’ cornerback tandem of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts.

Of course, Whitworth, having started 235 games on the offensive line in a 16-year NFL career, couldn’t let a moment pass without giving a shoutout to Philly’s O-line.

“I would be remiss if I didn't throw a shout out to the big fellas up front,” said Whitworth. “You look in Philly, you're able to add weapons because you got a line that gives you time and an opportunity. That offensive line is unbelievable.”

One of those weapons for QB Jalen Hurts is A.J. Brown, who is sixth in the league with 659 yards rushing and his three TDs in the win over the Steelers last week, gives him five this season.

“You see how much Tennessee misses him,” said Fitzpatrick. “They miss him so bad. That was an element of their offense with as much as they run with Derrick Henry you know play action through over the middle watch him run for 75 yards.

“And you saw this last weekend just how dynamic of a player A.J. Brown is. Because it is the down-the-field speed. It's catching the go balls, but it's also the catch and run with him. He's a very tough tackle. And he has taken that offense to a different level.”

The Eagles have the league’s third-ranked offense and their average points per game of 28 is only behind the Chiefs (31.8) and the Bills (29).

Hurts has won 10 straight regular-season games, which is a new franchise record.

His 16 total touchdowns (10 passing, six rushing) are fifth-most of any quarterback behind Josh Allen (21), Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes (20), and Lamar Jackson (17).

“Even just in the preseason, through training camp, talking to some coaches on that staff, they were really impressed with how Jalen has progressed,” said Fitzpatrick. “And, you know, he's always going to have the running ability. And I think that's still a very important part of his game as he continues to develop with the football in his hands.

“That's an element that he needs to continue to have even as he's progressed as a passer but one of the things I've seen this year, and with those weapons on the outside, is his ability in throwing the deep ball. He's hitting that a a much better clip this year than he has in the past.”

One thing Fitzpatrick said he would like to see is the Eagles have to put together a second-half comeback. That hasn’t happened because Philly has led at halftime in all seven and never trailed in the second half.

“I want to see them behind in the fourth quarter and I want to see them have to put something together to where they're going to have to come back and win a game,” said the former QB. “When you look at their schedule, you know you're sitting there trying to find games where maybe we'll see them behind.”

The defense has done its part, with 23 sacks and 10 interceptions led by safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who is tied for the league lead.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry have formed one of the best CB tandems in the league, if not the very best.

“It's the best combination right now,” said Sherman. “(It’s) weird that the Giants let him go, you know, because you think oh, you live on the corner go and he was only making I think $10 million or so. Cornerbacks right now are getting paid close to $20 million a year.

“So it was weird that (the Eagles) were able to get him at this price. And he's been playing like this for a long time. Slay is probably the best corner National Football League and Bradbury's not too far behind him right now.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.