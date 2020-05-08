Predicting the Eagles Win-Loss Record in 2020

Now that we know who and when the Eagles play, here is my early attempt at predicting their win-loss record for 2020, with an early point spread from www.BetOnline.ag.

The Eagles are favored in eight games, the underdogs in two, and two games are pick-ems.

WEEK ONE

Sept. 13 at Redskins (Redskins +6). Not sold on second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins mastering new coach Ron Rivera’s system so quickly. WIN.

WEEK TWO

Sept. 20 home Rams (Eagles -4). This is a 1 p.m. game and will likely remain that way even though the Phillies are scheduled to host the Braves at the same time. That means L.A.’s body clocks will think it’s 10 a.m. Not good. WIN.

WEEK THREE

Sept. 27 home Bengals (Eagles -10). Does rookie QB Joe Burrow have a shot at coming into the Linc and winning a game against an experienced team? If fans aren’t there, that will help, but not enough. WIN.

WEEK FOUR

Oct. 4 at 49ers (49ers -5.5). Just like San Fran did in 2014 when they beat Chip Kelly’s Eagles who had gone west with a 3-0 record, the 49ers do it again. It may not be the layup many think, though, depending on the severity of SF’s Super Bowl-loss hangover is. LOSS.

WEEK FIVE

Oct. 11 at Steelers (Steelers -1.5). I know, I know, Big Ben will be back this year and maybe the 38-year-old QB will finally have rounded into shape by this time. Not likely, given his allergy to fitness. WIN.

WEEK SIX

Oct. 18 home Ravens (Eagles +1.5). Doubtful the Ravens get caught looking ahead to the next week when they host arch-rival Pittsburgh. Baltimore has some unfinished business from a season ago when they landed well short of their Super Bowl goals, and that will drive them. LOSS.

WEEK SEVEN

Oct. 22 (Thursday) home Giants (Eagles -7). Philly has swept New York in each of the last three seasons and have won 12 of the last 14 in the rivalry. The Giants have a new coach, but it will be the same result. WIN.

WEEK EIGHT

Nov. 1 home Cowboys (Eagles -2.5). Round one of a division heavyweight fight goes the Eagles way. How? By stopping Ezekiel Elliott. WIN.

WEEK NINE

Bye

WEEK TEN

Nov. 15 at Giants (Giants +3.5). The Eagles’ run of wins over New York is in jeopardy here. I think the Giants will be an improved team – maybe not in terms of wins and losses – but Judge will have them competing hard every week. LOSS.

WEEK ELEVEN

Nov. 22 at Browns (Pick). With a tough stretch staring them in the face, the Eagles don’t let the loss to Bew York bother them. Instead, they find a way to rebound. WIN.

Take a look at the good, bad and ugly of the Eagles schedule from si.com contributor John McMullen:

WEEK TWELVE

Nov. 30 (Monday) home Seahawks (Eagles -2). Russell Wilson is 4-0 against Philly, plus Seattle has the benefit of a mini bye after playing the Cardinals 11 days earlier. LOSS.

WEEK THIRTEEN

Dec. 6 at Packers (Packers -2.5). The Eagles were certainly up to the challenge of playing in Green Bay last year, winning a hard-fought game with the help of a terrific goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. No reason to think they won’t find a way to win again. WIN.

WEEK FOURTEEN

Dec. 13 home Saints (Pick). The big, bad Drew Brees is just 4-3 against Philly in his career and this will be New Orleans’ third straight road game with trips to Denver and Atlanta in the two prior weeks. Not only that, New Orleans will be hosting the Chiefs the following week. WIN.

WEEK FIFTEEN

Dec. 20 at Cardinals (Cardinals -1.5). I just don’t like this game coming right here. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury will be deeper into their second year together and I think Isaiah Simmons will be in the conversation for defensive rookie of the year. LOSS.

WEEK SIXTEEN

Dec. 27 at Cowboys (Cowboys -2). The Eagles aren’t sweeping Dallas and Dallas isn’t sweeping Philly. After the Eagles protected their home field earlier in the schedule, the Cowboys will do the same here and avenge a Week 16 loss in Philly last year that cost them the division title. LOSS.

WEEK SEVENTEEN

Jan. 3 home Redskins (Eagles -10.5). The Eagles will need a win here to make the playoffs as a wild card. It won’t be easy, but something tells me Dwayne Haskins will be parked on the bench by this time and Kyle Allen will be the starter. It won’t matter. WIN.

FINAL RECORD: 10-6 and a wild card playoff berth.