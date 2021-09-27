Pregame Notes with Inactives for Eagles vs. Cowboys

DALLAS - Injuries will be a part of the storyline in the first meeting of the season between the Eagles and Cowboys, and it's only Week 3.

Still, the Eagles will have two new starters on the offensive line - right guard Brandon Brooks and LT Jordan Mailata - while the Cowboys will be without two key players on the defensive line - DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong - wide receiver Michael Gallup, and right tackle La'el Collins, who was suspended for five games for trying to bribe an NFL drug test collector.

Also, the Eagles won't have defensive end Brandon Graham, who is out for the season, and Dallas won't have linebacker Keanu Neal, who was placed on the virus list over the weekend.

It's a big test for an Eagles offensive line that will start former first-round pick Andre Dillard at left tackle and rookie Landon Dickerson at right guard.

It will be Dickerson's first NFL start, though he played 33 snaps after Brooks got hurt last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

MORE: Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Tinged with Key ... - Sports Illustrated

Inactive for Philly are Mailata, linebacker Davion Taylor, newcomer OL Jack Anderson, safety Rodney McLeod, and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Acquired just before the season, Minshew hasn't been active in any of the three games, so far.

Something the Cowboys have done a good job with in the early going is creating turnovers. They lead the league in that department with six of them.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in each game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have yet to turn the ball over, but their defense has yet to create any, either.

The last time the Eagles went two straight games without committing a turnover was Dec. 22, 2019 and Dec. 29, 2019.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.