Press Taylor Now Pass Game Coordinator

It doesn’t look like the Eagles will be hiring an offensive coordinator, after all.

The team appears as if it will operate a structure similar to what more and more teams are beginning to do, including the Super Bowl participant San Francisco 49ers, and have two assistants do the job of one head coordinator.

Press Taylor will likely have a dual role now, after a report from NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero that Taylor will become the Eagles’ pass game coordinator. Taylor is also the quarterbacks coach and could remain in that role.

Late last week, news leaked that Taylor had an interview with head coach Doug Pederson for the job of offensive coordinator, but it now looks like that interview was for the pass game coordinator. The move to promote Taylor feels a bit anti-climactic after the team’s search for an offensive coordinator took nearly a month to complete.

Pederson revealed late in the 2019 season that Jeff Stoutland held the dual role of being the offensive line coach as well as the team’s run game coordinator. Mike Groh, who was fired on Jan. 9, held the title of offensive coordinator, but when Pederson said that Stoutland coordinates the run game, Groh’s role was as the pass game coordinator.

The picture is bit more muddled with a report that the Eagles are also hiring two outside voices - former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner.

Exactly what roles Scangarello, 47, and Breiner, 35, play remains to be seen, but neither is likely to be the offensive coordinator.

There is a good chance that one could become the receivers coach and the other placed in an offensive special projects role.

The Eagles fired previous receivers coach Carson Walch on the same day Groh was released. Meanwhile, G.J. Kinne had worked in the role of offensive special projects but left last week to become the offensive coordinator for the University of Hawaii.

At the very least, Scangarello and Breiner will bring viewpoints from outside the organization.

Scangarello was the offensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2019 after two years as the quarterbacks coach with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. Scangarello was also with Shanahan in Atlanta in 2015 when Scangarello was an offensive quality control coach and Shanahan the offensive coordinator.

Breiner, who played receiver at Lock Haven University from 2002-05, went 12-10 in two years as the head coach at Fordham from 2016-17. Most recently, he was the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State.

Taylor, who just turned 32 on Jan. 13, has been with the Eagles for seven seasons after former coach Chip Kelly hired him as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016, the year the Eagles drafted Carson Wentz, and became quarterbacks coach in 2018. His brother, Zac Taylor, is the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.