Projecting 3 Big-Name Eagles Free Agent Fits
The Philadelphia Eagles still have enough cap space to make more moves if Howie Roseman and the front office sees fit.
Philadelphia has been active in free agency and has signed a handful of guys including AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Adoree' Jackson among other moves. Right now, the Eagles still have just over $25 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. This is ranked No. 15th in the National Football League.
The Eagles really don't need to make any huge moves. But, if they see fit, there are guys still out there for the taking for the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Here are three free agents Philadelphia should look into signing:
Justin Simmons - Most Recent Team: Atlanta Falcons
This one is obvious. Simmons is arguably the top safety available in free agency and he specifically has made it clear that he's interested in the Eagles. Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and still could use another reinforcement at the spot.
Za'Darius Smith - Most Recent Team: Detroit Lions
The Eagles' pass rush took a big hit with the losses of Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. The additions of Uche, Ojulari, and first-round pick Jihaad Campbell should help minimize the losses. But, adding another veteran like Smith also wouldn't hurt. He had nine sacks last year with the Cleveland Browns and Lions in 17 games.
Jadeveon Clowney - Most Recent Team: Carolina Panthers
Clowney is similar to Smith. He's a seasoned veteran who could help the pass rush. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been speculated as a fit for the Eagles on a handful of occasions since he and the Panthers went in a different direction.