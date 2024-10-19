Proposed Trade Idea Would Land Ex-Eagles Star With Chiefs
There likely will be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks with the trade deadline looming.
Teams have until Nov. 5 to pull off trades across the league. Some teams have gotten a head start with a few major trades by the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. But they won't be the only ones. There surely will be a flurry of moves as we get closer to the deadline, and one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be someone who gets moved.
Former Eagles Pro Bowler Miles Sanders has been mentioned as a trade candidate seemingly since the day he arrived with the Carolina Panthers last season.
The 27-year-old had just 432 rushing yards last season after his role was significantly smaller than expected. Now, he could be on his way out of town and ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together a proposal that would land him with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Panthers get: 2025 sixth-round pick (conditional)," Barnwell said. "Chiefs get: (running back) Miles Sanders, 2025 seventh-round pick (conditional). We started with a Chiefs trade for a skill position player, so let's finish with one, too. Sanders was one of many players whose stock dropped after the 2023 season in Carolina...
"He averaged 5.0 yards per carry during his time with the Eagles and has shown an ability to catch the ball when he hasn't been paired with Jalen Hurts. He might look more like that Philly back in a better offensive situation. The Chiefs would qualify as a fit. They've cycled through backs to replace injured Isiah Pacheco. Carson Steele couldn't keep hold of the ball."
Sanders had 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 in his final season with the Eagles. Now, he could be on his way to a new team over the next few weeks.
