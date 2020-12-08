QB Controversy Aside, Here's Some Other Eagles News - Good and Bad

The Eagles have a quarterback controversy, and quarterback controversies tend to swallow up everything else.

So, here is some of the everything else, both good and bad:

BAD: Jake Elliott can make a 52-yard field goal which he did to open the scoring in Sunday’s 30-16 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but he can’t make a PAT. Elliott missed his second PAT in as many games. And aren’t they just momentum killers? It’s time to bring in some competition for Elliott, who, by the way, signed a five-year contract extension last year.

It’s not a team-friendly deal, either. Elliott will count $3.32 million against the salary cap next year and, should they choose to release him, they would have to eat close to $6M in dead money, though they would save $2.2M against the cap.

GOOD: Alex Singleton had 12 tackles against the Packers. He now has 69 on the season, which is the fourth-most on the team. The linebacker has been in double-digit tackles in three of the last four games.

BAD: The snap counts at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery had the third-highest snaps among wide receivers with 35, which was nine less than both Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward. Jeffery did nothing in his time on the field. Neither, though, did Travis Fulgham, who had just two targets on 25 snaps. John Hightower had 18.

It’s just bizarre that head coach Doug Pederson insists on giving time to a WR who won’t be here next year at the expense of developing others who figure to be here next year.

GOOD: Reagor. The rookie made a huge impact on special teams, rolling down the right sideline for a 73-yard punt return touchdown with just over six minutes to go in the game, a score that pulled the Eagles to within a touchdown and made it a game, at least for a few minutes.

It was the Eagles’ first punt return TD since Darren Sproles took one back 83 yards against the New England Patriots on Dec. 6, 2015.

It was also the second career TD for Reagor, with his first coming via a pass reception on Nov. 1.

Reagor also made a nice play to snare a 34-yard throw from Jalen Hurts. The drive fizzled, though, when a 28-yard run by Boston Scott was negated by a questionable holding call from Isaac Seumalo.

The Eagles also got Reagor involved early in the game, giving him a quick pitch on the first play of the second quarter, and Reagor scooted for 11 yards.

That’s the kind of juice he was drafted to bring.

Add up the three touches, and Reagor accounted for 118 total yards.

BAD: The Eagles mixed Jordan Howard into the rotation, giving him 11 snaps and four carries that he turned into 19 yards with a pickup of 11 yards on one of his runs. Miles Sanders got 10 runs, which feels low, but the running back didn’t do much with those runs, gaining just 31 yards. It looked like he needed to change his shoes because he was slipping and sliding all over the field.

As it was, the Eagles had 25 runs – some were scrambles from Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts – for 117 yards.

GOOD: The Eagles first drive featured eight passes and seven runs. The balanced attack led to a 52-yard field goal. It went out of whack after that, but give credit where credit is due.

BAD: Wentz was sacked at least three times for the 10th time this year. The leader in that unfortunate category is Randall Cunningham, who was sacked at least three times in 1987…

The Eagles have trailed by double digits in 9 of their 12 games…

Eagles never took a red-zone snap…

Despite the fast start, the Eagles did nothing until the second half, which is a season-long trend. In their last seven games, they averaged just 4.1 points in the first half. They only had 90 yards of total offense in the opening half.

