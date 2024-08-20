Raiders Strongly Linked To Eagles All-Pro; How Close Is Deal To Happening?
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to make a tough decision in the near future.
The future of cornerback/safety James Bradberry has very much been in question. He had a down year in 2023 and is attempting to get back on track by transitioning from cornerback to safety in 2024.
There have been rumors and speculation swirling around about Bradberry for months. Some have wondered if he would be cut or traded, but there certainly is a chance he could stick around if he continues to play like he has lately.
If he does end up getting moved, though, the Las Vegas Raiders were suggested as a landing spot by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine to alter the AFC West race.
"The Chiefs have a strong hold on the AFC West and will be going for their ninth consecutive divisional crown," Ballentine said. "It's going to be tough for anyone to stop that streak this season. The challengers all have serious questions, but if you squint hard enough and believe that Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew can provide average quarterback play the Raiders could be a thorn in their side...
"The main question is the secondary. Specifically at the cornerback where Jakorian Bennett might be lining up as the starter across from Jack Jones. Trading for James Bradberry would be a boom-or-bust move that could help the secondary. He would be reunited with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham who was the defensive coordinator for the Giants when Bradberry was a Pro Bowler."
Bradberry certainly still has good football ahead of him but it's unclear where he will be playing in 2024 at this point.
More NFL: Cowboys Surprise Trade Would Land Ex-Eagles Pro Bowl Before Week 1