Rams Standout Defender Is On Trade Block; Will Eagles Pull Off Major Swing?
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly aren't afraid of pulling off a trade or two.
Philadelphia recently pulled off a trade within the division to land former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson in a deal with the rival Washington Commanders. The Eagles are in a fantastic spot heading into the new season but now that teams are about to trim down rosters, there could be some intriguing players available.
One player who just hit the trade block is Los Angeles Rams standout linebacker Ernest Jones IV, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Sources: Rams have granted linebacker Ernest Jones IV and his agents permission to seek a trade," Fowler said. "Jones, a 2025 free agent, is L.A.’s defensive playcaller with 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year. Sides discussed an extension, but with no progress, Rams open to trade."
Jones is a 24-year-old linebacker who is entering his fourth season in the National Football League. He was a captain with the Rams last season and had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks in 15 games played to go along with six passes defended.
The Eagles already are in a good spot, but it could never hurt to more linebacker help on the cheap. Jones is on the upswing and could add some dynamic depth for the Eagles. Philadelphia seems to be going all in on the 2024 National Football League season and adding someone like Jones only could help with the new season just a few weeks away now.
More NFL: Eagles Playmaker In Danger Of Being Traded Before Season Kicks Off