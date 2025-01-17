Rams Star With Pennsylvania Ties Rips Eagles Fans: 'I Hate Eagles Fans'
Philadelphia Eagles fans may have just gotten a little extra ammunition to cheer against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles will welcome the Rams to town on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs. Philadelphia took down the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round and the Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings in impressive fashion.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed remaining in the NFC while the Rams are the No. 4 seed. It should be a pretty exciting matchup this weekend and a little more fuel may have just got added to the fire. Rams Pro Bowler and rookie Jared Verse has some ties to the area and opened up about his feelings on Eagles fans to the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein.
“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans...I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans...When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."
There's really no sugar-coating it there, he may his feelings clear. He was born in Dayton, Ohio but played his high school football in Pennsylvania at Central Columbia High School.
Lincoln Financial Field already was going to be rocking on Sunday when these two teams clash but it wouldn't be shocking if it got a little louder now.
