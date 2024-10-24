Rams Trade Proposal Would Land Eagles' Seven-Year Starter At Deadline
Will the Philadelphia Eagles end up making a move involving one of their cornerbacks ahead of the upcoming 2024 National Football League trade deadline?
At this point, it wouldn't be too shocking.
Philadelphia seems to have a surplus of secondary talent -- especially with James Bradberry expected to get back to action in the not-so-distant future. The Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and both look like they could be stars in the making.
One player that this could impact certainly is seven-year veteran Avonte Maddox. He has been a starter for the Eagles, but he already has lost that role with DeJean taking over nickel starting duties.
Now, the Eagles will have a decision to make. The trade deadline will be here soon, and Maddox has already been mentioned as a player that other teams could want in a deal. ESPN's Ben Solak even linked Maddox to the Los Angeles Rams as a possible landing spot.
"Which player should they target? Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox," Solak said. "The Rams desperately need cover men if they have any hope of turning around their season. Maddox is a veteran nickel defender who has been ousted by rookie Cooper DeJean in the Eagles' starting lineup. And while his best football is probably behind him, he's one of the better slot defenders you can find on the trade market. Just play him in zone and give him some safety reps, and this could pay off."
Maddox has spent his entire career with the Eagles to this point but it wouldn't be too surprising to see a deal happen around the deadline.
