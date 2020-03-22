EagleMaven
Rasul Douglas On Trade Block?

John McMullen

The parts have been moving in earnest when it comes to the Eagles' defensive backfield.

The biggest domino came earlier in the week when general manager Howie Roseman sent a pair of draft picks to Detroit for top-of-the-line cornerback Darius Slay. Add the versatile Will Parks returning to his hometown on a one-year, prove-it deal and new secondary coach Marquand Manuel has more at his disposal, something that will certainly impact some of the incumbents on hand.

The most notable in that category could be fourth-year CB Rasul Douglas, who is reportedly being shopped around the league, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

Douglas, a third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2017, has excelled at times when forced into action during his first three seasons but never provided the kind of consistency Jim Schwartz and former DBs coach Cory Undlin sought.

The book on Douglas is pretty straightforward, an NFC personnel source told SI.com: "He's got really good ball skills but he's speed-deficient on the outside."

That sentiment has played out time and time again for the Eagles when it comes to Douglas, who was graded as No. 98 of the 113 who played enough to qualify by ProFootballFocus.com last season.

Positives for Douglas are that he is only 24 and has the kind of long, lengthy body (6-foot-2, 209) people are looking for on the outside in the league. 

He's best used as either a press-coverage option where he can use his size and strength to push receivers off their routes at the line of scrimmage and affect the timing of the opposition passing game or as a pure zone-coverage corner where he can read the quarterback's eyes, break on the football and use his vaunted ball skills.

Because of his size and speed issues, however, many project Douglas as a safety down the line but the Eagles have never gone down that path because there are other traits needed to make that move as well, including a better understanding of the defense and the roles of everyone in the back seven.

If you look at Schwartz's history in Philadelphia and the safeties he's trusted - Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham and Andrew Sendejo - the one thing they've all had in common is a high-football IQ and a keen understanding of the defense.

When injuries have forced moving parts and Schwartz needed to shift CBs to the backend he tried Avonte Maddox and will now be doing the same with Jalen Mills, never considering Douglas.

The interest in moving Douglas likely means he's not in the Eagles' plans past the 2020 season, the final year of his rookie deal where he's still scheduled at a cost-effective $754,750, a number which should be appealing to enough teams to at least garner a late-round draft pick in return.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com. You can listen to John every day at 4 ET on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey and reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

NFL's Chief Medical Officer Sends Letter to Players, Agents

The league heads into the second week of free agency and contunes to prepare for the draft, thugh NFLremains vigilant

Ed Kracz

Will Parks is Headed Home to Eagles

Eagles continue to add to the defensive backfield, signing a safety two days after they traded for cornerback Darius Slay

John McMullen

Nelson Agholor is now an Ex-Eagle

Wide receiver who had nine catches in Super Bowl LII signed a one-year free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders

Ed Kracz

Eagles Add Athletic LB Jatavis Brown

Brown is a bit undersized, but is athletic enough to have helped the Chargers after being drafted by them in fifth round back in 2016

John McMullen

Safety Malcolm Jenkins Says Good-Bye

Eagles decided to part ways with the veteran safety, and Jenkins wrote a farewell in the Players Tribune, which is well worth the read and can be found here.

Ed Kracz

The Reason for Eagles Youth Movement

The front office had to notice the energy and enthusiasm the younger players brought to the team during last year's four-game winning streak, and how Carson Wentz brought it all together. Now it's a matter of trusting the youth.

Ed Kracz

Eagles Still Doing Safety Dance

The team will try Jalen Mills there, but they are far from done in remaking the safety position after letting go of Malcolm Jenkins

Ed Kracz

What's Next for the Eagles?

So far, the team has addressed primarily the defense in free agency

John McMullen

Eagles Likely to Remain Status Quo at LB

Jim Schwartz's defense usually only uses one linebacker on the field, and the team is high on the ones they have on the roster

Ed Kracz

Zach Ertz Reportedly Turned Down Extension

Could that mean the Eagles tight end has become trade bait, since his contract now has just two years left to run and he will be 30 later this year? Here's more:

Ed Kracz