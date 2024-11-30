Ravens' Lamar Jackson Praises Eagles 'Amazing' 23-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have built a fantastic roster.
Most of the praise for the team has been about the offense this season. Philadelphia signed superstar running back Saquon Barkley and he has completely revitalized the organization. The Eagles have won seven straight games and are 9-2 on the season.
Philadelphia's offense has been great, but the defense has been devastating to opposing offenses. The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest passing yards at 2,166, allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards at 1,091, and are ninth in the league with 33 sacks.
The Eagles' defense has been phenomenal and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Eagles and has four passes defended, one forced fumble, 3.5 sacks, 30 total tackles, and 10 quarterback hits.
He finished second for the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 and has been equally as good this year if not better.
The Eagles are looking to win their eighth straight game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Carter has been so good that he earned some high praise from Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
"Jalen Carter is amazing," Jackson said. "Those guys up front are doing an amazing job getting after the quarterback, causing disruption in the backfield. (They're) an explosive defense, that's what I'm seeing – (they have) great corners, all around defense, safeties. Pretty smooth.""
It surely will be a tough matchup and Carter likely will play a big role.
More NFL: Here's What Saquon Barkley Needs To Do To Make Eagles' History