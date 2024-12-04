Ravens Pro Bowler Suspended After 'Refusing' Play Vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles earned their eighth straight win this past Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
It was a highly-billed contest between two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the National Football League. Philadelphia came away victorious and took down Baltimore, 24-19. The Eagles started slow once again, but the offense eventually took over led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.
It was an unfortunate weekend for the Ravens for more reasons than just one. The Ravens clearly were hoping to come away with a win. Baltimore is in second place in the AFC North and is behind their rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore wasn't able to come out on top and now one of its receivers is suspended. The Ravens announced that recently acquired pass-catcher Diontae Johnson is being suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta also released a statement saying that Johnson refused to enter the game against Philadelphia.
"We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team," DeCosta said. "Diontae's suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles. We will have no further comments on this matter going forward."
Philadelphia came away with the win and the Ravens clearly have more going on than just one loss. This will be something interesting to watch for as we move forward in the season.
