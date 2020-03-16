Realistic Look at Eagles Free Agency

When it comes to free agency the only thing we really know is when Howie Roseman steps to what will now be a virtual podium after making his latest signing, the Eagles' general manager will insist that was the player the organization wanted all along.

But what if there was a shot of sodium pentanol just out of the camera shot forcing the Roseman to tell the truth behind what's going on at the NovaCare Complex?

Fear not. We've got you covered with the Eagles' plans for free agency at five different positions: the home runs, the Plan Bs and the settling scenarios:

CORNERBACK

Byron Jones is the home run for this franchise in all of free agency. The top-of-the-market, versatile outside corner would accomplish two goals by taking way from your top divisional rival and giving you the most talented CB Philadelphia has had in the Doug Pederson era.

It will be pricey, though, with the average annual value of any deal figuring to start at $17 million a season.

Plan B: Carolina's James Bradberry, who will likely cost a few million less when it comes to AAV, a discount that will come with instructions that you need to scheme up Bradberry far more and he wouldn't project as the same moving chess piece Jones could.

Settling: Roseman could go in a few different directions with one of them taken off the board when Houston signed Bradley Roby to an extension before the legal-tampering period.

Minnesota is too cap-strapped to keep Trae Waynes, who is a capable starter but never lived up to his first-round pedigree. The most convenient option unfurled itself in Atlanta when the Falcons decided to move on from Desmond Trufant, who obviously has a history with new secondary coach Marquand Manuel.

LINEBACKER

Cory Littleton is the obvious answer at the second level, a player regarded as a modern three-down option at the position with solid coverage skills to go along with a nose for the football. Littleton is top of the market, though, and the Los Angles Rams were weighing the franchise tag while the Las Vegas Raiders have already emerged as serious suitors, meaning it's very unlikely that the Eagles can win a bidding war.

Plan B: Bears LB Nick Kwiatkowski, who excelled when forced to play due to injury with Chicago. Most around the league assume Kwiatkowski will be the bargain available but that also means a number of teams are in the running, driving up the price for a player where evaluation is key.

The promise is greater than the production right now.

Settling: Both Joe Schobert and Blake Martinez expect to make eight figures in AAV when free agency starts and the Eagles will be hoping a quick market correction will lower those demands and send at least one of them to the Walmart clearance aisle, with Philadelphia's preference being Schobert, who is a bit more well-rounded.

SAFETY

Anthony Harris is the best single-high coverage safety in football and wants to stay in Minnesota, which developed him from undrafted rookie to Pro Bowl-level star. As mentioned, though, the Vikings are up against it from a cap standpoint due to their Kirk Cousins mistake and may be forced to let Harris walk.

If that's the case, expect Cleveland to be heavily involved at a position the Eagles just don't seem to value enough to talk about paying $14M or so,.

Plan B: Ha-Ha Clinton Dix is the more realistic option for Philadelphia, a player who has been a good but not great center fielder and would be an upgrade over Rodney McLeod.

Settling: If the Eagles want real value they could look to Harris' teammate Jayron Kearse, who has been stuck behind the roadblock that is All-Pro Harrison Smith with the Vikings. The king-sized Kearse always excelled when given an opportunity as a box safety and has some versatility that Jim Schwartz would like, namely playing slot corner in Mike Zimmer's big-nickel package.

BACKUP QUARTERBACK

Pederson has continuously stressed the need for a veteran with extensive playing time at the backup position and with Josh McCown wanting to play but not healthy yet and Nate Sudfeld failing to meet that experience requirement, the Eagles could be next in line on the Case Keenum carousel if the finances fit.

Plan B: A nice safety net would be Marcus Mariota finally ending up in Philly just like Chip Kelly always wanted. Mariota isn't getting a starting gig but his first choice would probably be Chicago where he would have the opportunity to do what Ryan Tannehill did to him in Tennessee.

Settling: The Eagles could wait for McCown, who will turn 41 on the fourth of July, to recover from the torn hamstring he suffered in the playoff is always in the back pocket.

RECEIVER

While Amari Cooper is obviously the best option and the Eagles had serious interest on the trade market when Dallas acquired him, it's unlikely the Eagles can afford two big-ticket items from North Texas even with the added advantage of crippling a division rival.

Meanwhile, most in the league believe the Cowboys will keep Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott while allowing Jones to leave.

Plan B: Robby Anderson is another receiver the Eagles tried to trade for over the past two years but nothing worked out. Anderson has visions of $12M per year in his head. If the upcoming strong draft class at the position shaves about $4M off that - which is unlikely - Philadelphia might bite.

Settling: The most likely option for the Eagles, though, is settling for a Demarcus Robinson type and attempting to get the real playmaker in the first round of the draft.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen