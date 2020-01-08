Rendering an Opinion on Eagles Free Agents

There are 18 of them, and not all of them will return.

It would be impossible for the Eagles to bring back every single free agent they will have this offseason. It also wouldn’t be wise.

That means decisions, decisions, decisions.

Not that general manager Howie Roseman would ask, but here’s what I would tell him to with each one:

Running back Jordan Howard. There was a time that I thought Howard should be re-signed. I still feel that way to a certain extent, but the emergence of Miles Sanders and Boston Scott have given me reason for pause. With 10 draft picks to work with this spring, the Eagles can try to draft one in the later rounds. So what would I do? Let him walk.

Cornerback Jalen Mills. Bring him back. OK, Mills doesn’t get much love from the fan base, but he brings an edge to the corner. Again, someone who may get more money elsewhere, but a three-year deal wouldn’t be terrible.

Cornerback Ronald Darby. See ya. His inability to stay healthy and inconsistent play are too maddening.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. KGH is just 25 and has carved a nice niche on passing downs and special teams. He shouldn’t cost much, so bring him back.

Left tackle Jason Peters. Great career, but it’s time to move one. Andre Dillard is waiting in the wings.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld. I’d make him an offer but wouldn’t break the bank with it. He was supposed to be the No. 2 this year, but an injury in the first preseason game shelved him. When he returned, Josh McCown had been added and McCown passed Sudfeld on the depth chart. Sudfeld is 26 and will enter his fifth year in the league and still nobody knows what he can do if called upon. At least he knows the Eagles offense. That should be worth something, right?

Quarterback Josh McCown. The 40-year-old quarterback finally played his first postseason snaps after Carson Wentz got hurt in the wildcard loss to Seattle. He didn’t play badly and could be worth trying to sign again. Or see if he would be interested in a position on the coaching staff, perhaps as the quarterback coach or offensive quality control coach. He has teen-age sons, though, and may want to spend all his time with them. I believe he could someday become an NFL head coach, like head coach Doug Pederson and his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich did.

Safety Rodney McLeod.

Receiver Nelson Agholor. It was a good run but let him walk.

Defensive lineman Vinny Curry. Curry had a solid season, finishing with five sacks – the second most in his career - and 12 quarterback hits while playing 38 percent of the defensive snaps. Plus, he loves playing for his hometown team. I’d bring him back on a one-year deal, similar to the one-year contract he signed last offseason for $2.25 million, of which $2 million was guaranteed.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan missed six games. He’s just 27, but I’d let him go and find a stud D-tackle with a pick in the first three or four rounds of the draft.

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. Ridgeway was having a solid, yet quiet season, before an ankle injury landed him on IR halfway through the year. Ridgeway had a base salary of $720,000 last year. I’d give him a million and bring him back.

Tight end Richard Rodgers. Pass.

Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Vaitai has developed into a super-sub, capable of playing both guard and tackle on either side of the line. It’s time to see what Jordan Mailata can do and let Vaitai test free agency.

Here are the Eagles exclusive rights free agents, which are players who have played wo seasons but can remain property of the team as long as that team makes them a one-year tender offer for the minimum salary:

Punter Cameron Johnston. Tender him and try to get him back.

Receiver Deontay Burnett. Pass

Cornerback Craig James. No thanks

Running back Corey Clement is a restricted free agent, which means the Eagles can tender him an offer and another team has a right to match that offer and sign him but would have to surrender a draft pick commensurate with what the tender amount.

I say try to get him back, despite a history of injuries the past two seasons.