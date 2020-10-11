Report Card: Eagles Fight but Fail in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Four touchdowns by rookie Chase Claypool lifted the Steelers to a 38-29 shootout victory over the visiting Eagles Sunday.

Claypool, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame selected four spots ahead of Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft, became the first rookie in Pittsburgh history to score four touchdowns in a game and the first of any kind to do so since in 1968.

Claypool also had another score called back on an OPI call and his final TD, a 35-yard reception with under three minutes left in which he victimized Nate Gerry and Rodney McLeod, essentially sealed the game.

The Eagles battled back after falling behind 31-14 in the opening minutes of the second half and actually had an opportunity to take the lead late on a Jake Elliott 57-yard field-goal attempt with just over three minutes left.

Elliott had the distance but pushed the kick just wide right. On the positive side for Philadelphia, second-year WR Travis Fulgham had a breakout game, hauling in 10 of his 13 targets for 151 yards and a four-yard touchdown.

Here are the Grades:

Third-Down Defense: F - The Eagles pride themselves on situational football and came into the league No. 6 overall in third-down defense. That didn't continue against the Steelers who finished 11-of-15 with a steady stream of crossing routes early and some misdirection later before Ben Roethlisberger then relied on the size of his receivers.

Miles Sanders: B- - Sanders was very excited for his return to Pittsburgh and exploded for a 74-yard TD run late in the first quarter with the help of great blocks down the field from Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Sanders finished with 11 carries and 80 yards with two touchdowns so those of you adept at math understand Sanders generated just six yards on his 10 other carries. Once it was 31-14, the running game was shelved.

Travis Fulgham: A - Fulgham was tremendous. He was the Eagles best receiver by far and has already generated confidence in Carson Wentz, a pretty impressive feat considering he was picked up via waivers on August 20.

How rare was Fulgham's performance? Consider he's the first Eagles WR to go over 100 yards receiving since Alshon Jeffery on Dec. 1, 2019, and the first receiver of any kind to snare in double-digits since Zach Ertz caught 12 passes against Seattle on Nov. 24, 2019.

If Jeffery is ready to come back next week we're at the point where you can legitimately start to ask whether or not keeping Fulgham on the field is the better option.

Jordan Mailata: B - The tape will tell the tale in the end but most of the Eagles OL problems came through the A-gaps with Matt Pryor being victimized. Bud Dupree did get Mailata on a speed rush late but for the most part, Mailata held up pretty well in his second week as a starter.

Jim Schwartz: D - Schwartz threw the sink at Claypool with little success and there were some strange calls on third down like Darius Slay playing off on Claypool on one third-and-11 not to mention late when Gerry was on Claypool in the slot after already gouging the Eagles' cornerbacks time and time again.