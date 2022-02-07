Report: Jonathan Gannon out of Running for Texans Head Coaching Job

The Eagles DC had interviewed twice to be the Texan's head coach, but will not be getting the job

While the Eagles have lost two members of their front office personnel in recent weeks, it appears at the moment their coaching staff could stay intact.

Jonathan Gannon will not become the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator interviewed twice for the Texans’ head coaching opening, but it appears as if he will not receive a job offer, according to CBSsportsHQ’s Josina Anderson.

She said Gannon was told he was out of the running on Saturday.

Houston's search is ongoing and still includes Josh McCown as a possibility. McCown played quarterback for nine teams in a 16-year NFL career, including his final season in the league with the Eagles in 2019.

Also picking up steam in the Texans’ search for a new head coach is Lovie Smith, who was the team’s DC and associate head coach this past season.

Prior to joining Houston, Smith, 63, spent the previous five seasons as head coach at the University of Illinois. He was the head coach of the Chicago Bears for nine years and two as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Gannon out of the picture, It appears he will return for his second season as head coach Nick Sirianni’s defensive coordinator.

It is a defense that figures to add some key pieces in the offseason, probably via the NFL Draft, where the Eagles could land a linebacker with their first pick and at least one of Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean could be available with one of the team’s three first-round picks – 15, 16, and 19 overall.

Gannon’s defense puts more of an emphasis on the linebacker spot than previous DC Jim Schwartz, so perhaps GM Howie Roseman gives Gannon a big piece on the second level of his unit.

Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson interviewed with the Green Bay Packers to be their offensive coordinator recently, but the Packers decided to promote from within.

There are still coaching staffs that need to be filled, so there remains a chance that one of their assistants could depart for a promotion elsewhere as the process plays out.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lost Brandon Brown over the weekend. Brown, who served as the right-hand man to Eagles VP of player personnel, Andy Weidl, is leaving to become the assistant general manager of the New York Giants.

On Jan. 29, the Eagles lost Ian Cunningham, who was the co-director of player personnel with Brown. Brown was hired to be the assistant GM of the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles do not receive any draft compensation for losing either Brown or Cunningham since they will be assistant general managers, not general managers.

