Return to the Linc Will be 'Weird' for Carson Wentz

The former Eagles QB is back in the NFC East and was introduced by the newly dubbed-Commanders on Thursday.

Replete with a gold and burgundy outfit that set off social media, Carson Wentz was introduced by the Washington Commandeers Thursday, the third team in three years that has talked itself into the possibility that the former Eagles' No. 2 overall pick can somehow regain the form that made him an MVP-level player prior to injuries and off-the-field dramas derailing a once-promising career.

The Eagles moved up twice in the 2016 draft to secure Wentz and things were moving along swimmingly by the 2017 season when the Eagles turned into a legitimate Super Bowl contender behind Wentz's superior play until a torn ACL/LCL in December at Los Angeles derailed his part in the run toward the Lombardi Trophy.

The fact that Nick Foles took the baton and finished the job affected Wentz and ensuing injuries over subsequent seasons like a stress fracture in his back and a serious concussion took some of Wentz's immense physical gifts away.

By 2020, after the drafting of Jalen Hurts further affected Wentz's psyche, things derailed and a late-season benching ultimately ended the tenures of Wentz and former coach Doug Pederson in Philadelphia.

A reunion with old friend Frank Reich didn't work out after Wentz angered owner Jim Irsay by refusing to get vaccinated in a COVID-19 environment and then played poorly late in the season when Indianapolis had to win just one of its final two games to make the playoffs, prompting another move to Washington.

“I know definitely it’s humbling, without a doubt, to go from where I was in Philly to being benched and traded. I’m aware,” Wentz assured.

This could be Wentz's last opportunity to prove he can be the answer as a starting QB in the NFL moving forward.

"I try to just stay optimistic and positive. And just make the most of it," he said.

Wentz is insistent he holds no ill-will against either of his previous teams, though.

"Don’t hold a grudge, try not to walk around like there’s a chip on my shoulder or any of those things," the veteran explained. "Because it definitely refuels my fire for the game and my passion for the game to be the best I can be and realize the period of time in an NFL athlete's career is a short window.

"It’s a short window.”

Locally, having Wentz back in the NFC East after a year-long pit stop in Indy broached the obvious narrative of Wentz facing his original team during the upcoming 2022 season.

And Wentz was asked specifically about the potential return to Lincoln Financial Field as the starting QB of the newly-dubbed Commanders.

“I’ll admit it will be weird that first time going [back] to the Linc,” Wentz told reporters. “I’m sure I’ll hear a little bit of everything. Definitely am aware of that and I embrace it. I embrace it."

The schedule will not be released until this spring but Wentz is penciled in as the starter for the Commanders and that means the plan will be to face his old team at both Lincoln Financial Field and FedExField.

"It’s exciting and I’ll try to keep all those things at bay," Wentz noted. "Hey, it’s just football. Just go play ball and all the outside noise will take care of itself.”

