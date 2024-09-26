Reunion With Former Superstar Works For Eagles
Should the Philadelphia Eagles consider a reunion in the near future?
Philadelphia's wide receiver room certainly has taken a hit over the last few weeks. We are in just Week 4, but the Eagles already are missing A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey to various injuries.
The Eagles' receiver depth is thin at best right now, but there are players out there who could help in the short term at least. One who could make sense is seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones. He has experience playing for Philadelphia after appearing in 11 games last year.
At one point, he was the top receiver in football, but now he is 35 years old and is nearing the end of his National Football League Career. He had just 11 receptions last season for 74 yards but had three touchdowns.
He hasn't announced his retirement and currently is a free agent. Jones is a familiar option that the Eagles could bring in to help fill in with Brown and Smith out. He even likely could be brought into the practice squad at this point if they wanted to.
He may not be a superstar any longer, but he is a serviceable veteran who could help be a depth option for a team that desperately needs to add someone. Philadelphia has the cap space needed and certainly can afford him. At this point, why not consider a reunion if it helps in the short term?