Rising Eagles Star Predicted To Sign New Contract Before Hitting Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have their center of the future... right?
Taking over for a retired Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens last season established himself as a franchise center as Philly marched toward a Super Bowl title. Jurgens finished the campaign as the 14th-ranked center by Pro Football Focus.
But Jurgens, a second-round pick in 2022, is scheduled to hit free agency next offseason. And he was ranked the NFL's 17th-best pending free agent in a new piece by Monday Morning Quarterback's Matt Verderame.
In addition to ranking the top 23 pending free agents, Verderame assigned a 1-10 score for the likelihood of each player actually hitting the open market, with one being the least likely and 10 the most likely. Jurgens earned a "two," as Verderame believes Philly will do what it takes to sign him long-term.
"After sitting behind a veteran offensive line in 2022 as a rookie, Jurgens has started 27 games over the past two seasons," Verderame wrote. "The heir to Jason Kelce at center, Jurgens was named a Pro Bowler in ’24, helping the Eagles win their second Super Bowl title. While Philadelphia is paying a bevy of big talents, it’s a smart bet general manager Howie Roseman will pay Jurgens considering the importance he places on the lines."
Time will tell whether the Eagles actually extend Jurgens before he can test free agency. But getting something done sooner rather than later would make sense for both sides.
To that end, the Eagles have multiple holes to fill after watching key players leave in free agency this offseason. Most notably, they must replace defensive tackle Milton Williams, who signed a lucrative contract with the New England Patriots.
The Eagles own the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they could use to target their next star defensive tackle.
