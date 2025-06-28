Rival Star Addresses Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles have some of the most passionate fans in the game.
If the Eagles are winning games, Philadelphia fans will show its team more love than arguably any other fanbase. But, if the Eagles aren't winning, the players are going to hear it. No matter what happens, any opposing team is going to hear things from the fanbase no matter what.
Because of this, Los Angeles Rams star Jared Verse said Philadelphia has the best fan base in football in an interview with "Whistle" on YouTube.
"Probably the Eagles,” Verse said. “I’ve got to give them that. I like when you kind of get into it, you’re aggressive, you’re loud, and they stand by that with no doubt...Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff. They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’"
He's not wrong. Eagles fans are going to make you hear them. Luckily, they are on the reigning champion's side and not against them. But, if Philadelphia struggles out of the gate, it certainly is going to hear it from the fans even though it is the reigning Super Bowl champs. But, never as much as opposing teams.