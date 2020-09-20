SI.com
Rooke QB Jalen Hurts Active vs. Rams, Nate Sudfeld Sits

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles backup to Carson Wentz against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The rookie second-round pick is active for the first time in his NFL career at the expense of veteran Nate Sudfeld, who will not dress.

Philadelphia's other inactives are receiver Alshon Jeffery, who continues to rehab from Lisfranc surgery, as well as rookie running Jason Huntley, defensive end Genard Avery, and offensive linemen Sua Opeta and Jamon Brown.

Brown, a one-time member of the Rams, was just signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad last week.

The bigger news is who is playing for Philadelphia, which will get four key contributors back after missing the season opener at Washington.

On the offensive side of the football, RB Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are the big get backs while defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are ready to go for Jim Schwartz.

Also available will be DE Brandon Graham, who got through the concussion protocol in a swift manner this week, along with cornerback Trevor Williams, who was a practice-squad elevation for the week.

Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oklahoma last season, could see some action in special packages designed for the dual-threat.

Sanders, meanwhile, takes the keys in the backfield after subpar performances from Boston Scott and Corey Clement against the WFT last week.

The veteran Pro-Bowl selection Johnson will help bolster an offensive line that struggled in Washington with two first-time starters in Nate Herbid and Jack Driscoll. The rookie Driscoll will return to the bench while Herbig will feel a little more secure going against game-wrecker Aaron Donald, sandwiched between two accomplished players like Johnson and center Jason Kelce.

Graham and Barnett will team with Josh Sweat on the edge for the Eagles while the Hargrave joins an impressive interior rotation with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson.

