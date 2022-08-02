Rookies Jordan Dean, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean Step Forward on Day 4

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles added shoulder pads to their practice gear on Monday, with the expectation that they will wear full pads on Tuesday morning.

The addition of shoulder pads, however, allowed for the team to participate in some one-on-one blocking and pass-rush drills.

"I feel it was a good day getting these pads on and hitting dudes finally," said rookie offensive lineman Cam Jurgens. "Instead of just smacking helmets we get to smack shoulder pads today so that was fun."

Jurgens and fellow rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean spoke to reporters following practice.

Some highlights of the day included more turnovers created from the defense.

None of the interceptions, however, came from Jalen Hurts, who had thrown one in each of the first three days of practice. Both were thrown by Gardner Minshew.

Safety Marcus Epps had his second of camp and linebacker Shaun Bradley added one of a pass breakup from Darius Slay.

The Eagles offense hasn't shown much interest in throwing the ball deep very often. They seem to be working on Hurts checking the ball down. Last year, Hurts often fled the pocket if his first or second options weren't there.

Head coach Nick Sirianni knows he has playmakers on the team and he wants the QB to get the ball in their hands perhaps more than he did last year, so that is why they are working on it.

In addition to that, they want to keep Hurts healthy.

A year ago, the Eagles had veteran Joe Flacco on the roster then added Minshew when camp ended.

This year, It's Hurts and Minshew along with developmental quarterbacks in Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong.

In my first 53-man roster projection it is why I have the Eagles keeping only two QBs, with Strong heading to Injured Reserve and Sinnett to the practice squad.

Sirianni said he wasn't unhappy with his offense.

"I think that it looks pretty good right now, that we're going the right place with the football," he said. "We have guys that are making contested catches. ... spacing has been good.

"I've said it a couple of times in the meeting room, ‘this is exactly how this play is supposed to look, this is exactly how this play is supposed to look.’ I think about that, and how much further ahead we are than we were last year at this time."

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.