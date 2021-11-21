Running Back Shuffle for Eagles, Saints

Eagles DE Derek Barnett exepcted to play after being listed as questionable

PHILADELPHIA – Miles Sanders is out. Alvin Kamara is out.

The Eagles activated their star running back on Saturday and, if Nick Sirianni was truthful, he will start when the New Orleans Saints pay a visit to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

With Sanders active, the Eagles inactivated rookie Kenny Gainwell for the first time this season.

Gainwell had begun the year as Sanders’ backup.

But he fumbled against the Raiders then missed a pass block that led to an interception against the Broncos.

So, the Eagles will ride with Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott at running back.

Asked on Friday if he had ever been around a team that had four RBs active on game day, head coach Nick Sirianni said: “I'm sure there have been. I know it's a rarity. But I'm sure there has been a time. Again, I'm glad that we have the four backs that we have.

“They all have a special skill set that we like and that we can use…Again, just think a lot of every back in that room and I think a lot of teams would like to be in the situation we're in right now, to have four guys that you really trust and can go out there and make plays.”

The Saints, meanwhile, ruled their star running back out for the game with a nagging knee injury.

New Orleans will also be without both starting offensive tackles, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.

Defensive end Derek Barnett, who the Eagles listed as questionable on Friday with a neck injury, is expected to play.

Also inactive for the Eagles, in addition to Gainwell, are QB Reid Sinnett, CBs Kary Vincent, Jr., and Tay Gowan, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

For the Saints, WR, Ty Montgomery, QB Ian Book, TE Juwan Johsnon, and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon are inactive. Kpassagnon went to Villanova in the Philadelphia suburbs.

NOTES: Darius Slay was the first Eagles defensive player to score two touchdowns in a single game since Sheldon Brown in 2009...

Slay's four takeaways through the first 10 games this year are the most by an Eagles CB since Asante Samuel in 2009...

Since Week 8, the Eagles lead the NFL in third-down efficiency (54.3 percent) converting on 19-of-35 third down in that span...

The Eagles have 10 of 13 regular-season home games against the Saints...

Since Week 6, the Eagles have committed the second-fewest penalties per game (4.0) in the NFL behind only Cincinnati (3.5)

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.