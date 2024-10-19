Saints $13.7 Million Star Could Solve Eagles Issue In Blockbuster Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles have a few weeks to decide if they want to be active ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
Decisions likely will be contingent on the team's play over the next few weeks. If the Eagles play well, it wouldn't be shocking to see them look to add ahead of the deadline. If the Eagles struggle over the next few weeks, maybe the Nov. 5 deadline will be quiet for them.
Hopefully, the Eagles will stack up some wins and make some noise ahead of the deadline to address a need or two through a trade. One area of the team that could use a boost certainly is the secondary at the safety position.
This has been continuously spoken about, and more will happen over the next few weeks. One player who could be a solution certainly is New Orleans Saints star safety Tyrann Mathieu. The three-time Pro Bowler already has two interceptions this season and was called a possible trade candidate by FanSided's Lior Lampert.
"Under contract through 2025, Mathieu signed a two-year, $13.75 million contract extension with the Saints this offseason," Lampert said. "His salary, production, and pedigree as a one-time Super Bowl champion make him expendable. Furthermore, he's a respected voice in the locker room, which only bolsters his cost.
"While Mathieu may not be at the height of his All-Pro powers anymore, he improves virtually any secondary he joins. His 69.7 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) player grade indicates he's still a plus defender. Yet, the veteran defensive back is rotting away on an underachieving Saints squad."
If he is available, the Eagles should go out and get him fast.
