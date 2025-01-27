Saints Eyeing Eagles Offensive Whiz After Clinching Super Bowl Berth
Most of the open head coaching positions already have been filled since the regular season ended.
While this is the case, the New Orleans Saints are still looking for their next head coach. It's unclear at this point who will end up landing the job, but it does sound like New Orleans has its eyes on a member of the Philadelphia Eagles at least for an interview.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Saints are planning to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their open head coach position in person and could do so as soon as Monday.
"The Eagles are on to Super Bowl LIX, and the Saints’ head coaching search now will accelerate: They plan to conduct an in-person interview with OC Kellen Moore and likely will fly to Philly as soon as Monday to meet with him, sources tell The Insiders," Rapoport said. "A big few days loom."
Moore has been tied to a few jobs already throughout the playoffs. He was linked to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars but both jobs now are full. The Saints would seem to be the last hope for a head coaching job ahead of the 2025 season unless something surprising happens.
The Eagles offensive coordinator certainly is qualified, but he would be selfishly sad to see him go after all he did to transform Philadelphia's offense this season. The Eagles are one win away from hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Moore's coaching the offense this year certainly helped get them here.
More NFL: Injured Eagles Star Opens Door To Possible Super Bowl Return