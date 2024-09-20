Saints Superstar Expected To Return Against Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming Week 3 clash against the New Orleans Saints may have just gotten a little more difficult.
New Orleans has shocked the football world already this season, as it is 2-0 and coming off a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints have scored the most points in football through two weeks, and their defense also has been pretty solid.
The Saints squared off with the Cowboys without the services of superstar cornerback Marshon Lattimore as he dealt with a hamstring injury. He played Week 1, but missed the Week 2 tilt.
It sounds like he could be back in Week 3 against the Eagles, as he was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday on the Injury Report, according to LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson.
"Saints (cornerback) Marshon Lattimore has no Injury designation, should be good to go," Jackson said. "Taysom Hill and Will Harris are questionable."
Lattimore's return to the field could be bad news for the Eagles. Philadelphia already will be thin in the receiver room, with superstar A.J. Brown set to miss the game. The Eagles will have DeVonta Smith on the field, and he likely will be shadowed by Lattimore.
New Orleans has a very solid roster and will be a tough test for the Eagles. Now, with Lattimore expected to be back, it makes the matchup even more difficult. Hopefully, the Eagles can get back in the win column in Week 3.