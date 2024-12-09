Saquon Barkley 2,000-Yard Chase: What Philly Star Needs To Do In 4 Games
The Philadelphia Eagles already have clinched a playoff spot but it definitely will be a fun final four weeks of the regular season.
Philadelphia won its ninth straight game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and now is sitting pretty atop the NFC East with a sterling 11-2 record. Unfortunately, the Eagles have gotten a lot of hate after their latest win, but at the end of the day, it counts as a win.
The Eagles are in a fantastic position and one of the biggest reasons why is the play of star running back Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia brought him in this past offseason to hopefully add some pop to the offense and he has done that and more.
After yet another great performance in which he logged 124 rushing yards, Barkley now has 1,623 rushing yards on the season. With four games left to play, he needs just 377 rushing yards to join the elite 2,000-yard club. Barkley has averaged 124.8 rushing yards per game this season so he should be able to top 2,000 yards if he stays healthy and keeps up with his current pace.
He has a chance to reach even more history, too. National Football League legend Eric Dickerson currently has the record for most rushing yards in a season at 2,105. Barkley needs just 482 yards over the final four games of the season to tie the record. That would break down to 120.5 rushing yards per game over the final four so Barkley is on pace.
History could be on its way to Philadelphia.
