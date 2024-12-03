Saquon Barkley 2,000-Yard Chase: What Philly Star Needs To Do In 5 Games
The final five games of the 2024 National Football League regular season are going to be interesting for many reasons for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia currently is 10-2 and certainly will be fighting for playoff positioning over the next few weeks. The Eagles are right behind the Detroit Lions in the standings and hopefully will be able surpass them over the next few weeks.
That isn't the only thing to watch out for, though. The Eagles certainly made the right move by signing Saquon Barkley this past offseason. He has been one of the top players in football this year and is chasing history.
Eight players in National Football League history have surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in the season including Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Derrick Henry, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, and O. J. Simpson.
Barkley currently has 1,499 rushing yards on the season after notching 107 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The 27-year-old will need to log 501 yards over the team's final five games to join the exclusive club.
So far on the season, he has averaged 124.9 rushing yards per game, so he should be able to make it if he can keep pace. He needs to average 100.2 rushing yards per game over the final five games of the season in order to top 2,000, rushing yards.
He has been phenomenal for the Eagles this season and it will be fun to see what happens with him over the last five games of the season.
